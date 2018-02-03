Keenan Allen wins comeback player of the year

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen won the league’s comeback player of the year award.

Allen played only one game in 2016 before an injury to his right knee sent him to injured reserve. He rebounded in 2017 to finish third in the league in receiving yards.

He had a career high in receptions with 102 and yards with 1,393. His catches set a franchise record, and only Hall of Famer Lance Alworth has had more receiving yards in a season.

If that wasn’t enough of a comeback, Allen missed half the 2015 season with a lacerated kidney.