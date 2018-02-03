Marshon Lattimore is the defensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

The Saints had the NFL’s top rookie on both sides of the ball in 2017.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year shortly after running back Alvin Kamara was named the offensive rookie of the year at the NFL Honors event in Minneapolis on Saturday. The two players helped the Saints to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Panthers before their season ended a short distance away against the Vikings in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Lattimore was the 11th overall pick of the draft last year and moved right into the starting lineup for an improved New Orleans defense. He had 43 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble in his 13 regular season appearances and returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Lattimore received 45 of the 50 votes cast in the category. Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White had four and 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was the choice of one voter.

Lattimore and Kamara are the first teammates to take the rookie of the year awards since running back Mel Farr and defensive back Lem Barney did it in 1967.