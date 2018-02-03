Randy Moss is heading to Canton

Getty Images

The official announcement of the 2018 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be made soon at the NFL Honors show in Minneapolis, but reports of who will be heading to Canton have started to trickle out.

According to multiple reports, Randy Moss will be part of that group. Moss was elected in his first year of eligibility.

Moss caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns over the course of a 14-year career. That career started in the same town where Saturday night’s announcement will be made when the Vikings made Moss the 21st overall pick of the 1998 draft. Moss set the NFL single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 23 for the Patriots in 2007 and ranks second all-time in that category behind Jerry Rice.

Any doubt about whether Moss, who also played for the Raiders, Titans and 49ers, would be elected this year centered on moments of discontent and lackadaisical play in several of his stops. Moss’ remarkable production overcame those negatives. Now we’ll wait to see if Terrell Owens was able to do the same and make it a two-receiver class at the induction ceremony this summer.