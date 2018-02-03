Sean McVay wins coach of the year

Posted by Charean Williams on February 3, 2018, 7:57 PM EST
The Rams became the first team in the history of the Associated Press awards to win offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year.

Sean McVay became the latest to win, earning coach of the year. Todd Gurley won offensive player of the year, and Aaron Donald took defensive honors.

The awards are based on the regular season. Otherwise Eagles coach Doug Pederson likely would have won the award.

McVay received 35 votes to 11 for Mike Zimmer, two for Doug Marrone and one each for Pederson and Belichick.

McVay, 32, led the Rams to an 11-5 record and the NFC West title in his first season as a head coach. The Rams were 4-12 in 2016 and had not qualified for the postseaosn since 2004.

“This really is the ultimate team award,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of the Orange County Register.

  1. “The awards are based on the regular season. Otherwise Eagles coach Doug Pederson likely would have won the award.”

    Doug should have won based on regular season too.
    Better record & beat him head to head.

  2. Well done Sean on winning this prestigious award. However, the best coach happens to be the GOAT, Bill Belichick. Another Super Bowl ring is imminent.

  3. McVay improved the Rams 7 games with the offensive & defensive players of the year.
    Pederson “only” improved the Eagles 6 games, with the “Whizzer” Award winner, which is for off the field achievements.

    And then NFL.com has Brian Dawkins in a Broncos uniform for the HOF article & people wonder why Eagles fans feel like the team gets no damn respect!

  4. Should have been Belichick, and should have been Belichick last year too instead of Jason Garrett! So does this mean Belichick will instead be awarded GM of the year for the first time in his 18 seasons as the most successful GM of all time? No, it’ll be some suit from the Eagles…

  6. So if its based on regular season, Doug’s Eagles were 13-3 and BEAT McVay and the Rams during the regular season. So you were saying what again?

  7. Many fans will scoff and insist that Doug Pederson should have won, or Mike Zimmer should have won, or Bill Belichick should’ve won. No doubt those coaches (and others) did a tremendous job. But Sean McVay did something that none of those coaches did. The Rams had been huge losers for the past 13 years. Their team culture has been to lose frequently and to expect to lose frequently. But McVay changed all that, and the Rams are a winning team with a winning culture, for the first time since 2003. During that same span (2004-2016), the Eagles had 7 winning seasons and the Vikings had 5 winning seasons. The Rams, those perennial losers, are now winners — and that’s why McVay is Coach of the Year.

  9. I guess I can’t argue with this. I do think Pederson should habe won though. Since mcvay had both the offensive and defensive players of the year on his team, should that take some of his credit away?

  12. Maybe Kroenke should get Owner of the Year for getting rid of Jeff Fisher! Yeah, I would like to have seen Zimmer and Harrison Smith recognized, but I’d rather see them in the Super Bowl, which is the whole point. Ultimately, these are pad-your-paycheck awards and little else. The Rams and their award winners, along with 30 other teams, will all be saying, “wait till next year”.

  13. vaphinfan says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:17 pm
    …..the great gm Belichick traded away the NFL sack leader this year.
    ________________________________

    And yet without a pure pass rusher his team finished 7th in total sacks vs AZ’s 17th and is about to play in the Super Bowl…again. Meanwhile here you are trolling him chip…again.

  14. So was McVay that good or was Jeff Fisher just that bad? Probably a little of both. Congratulations to McVay for the award.

  15. LOL. The two guys that actually got to the bowl got one vote. Talk about style over substance…

  16. Congrats to McVay. Too bad Doug Marrone and Calais Campbell aren’t in the LA market that’s obviously being propped up by the NFL right now. Both had 7 game turnaround seasons and Calais was monstrous. Weird how both fell their way…

  17. Team is in a weak division.
    Team has franchise QB.
    QB has receivers
    Offense has pro bowl caliber RB.

    In Buffalo,
    McDermott was the GM before Beane was hired.
    Traded Watkins.
    Was without starting CBs from previous year.
    Was without ANY healthy WR.
    Was without a franchise QB.
    Had one of the oldest Ds.

    OC couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag.

    Buffalo went just as far in playoffs.

    National media fails again.

