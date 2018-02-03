Sean McVay wins coach of the year

Getty Images

The Rams became the first team in the history of the Associated Press awards to win offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year.

Sean McVay became the latest to win, earning coach of the year. Todd Gurley won offensive player of the year, and Aaron Donald took defensive honors.

The awards are based on the regular season. Otherwise Eagles coach Doug Pederson likely would have won the award.

McVay received 35 votes to 11 for Mike Zimmer, two for Doug Marrone and one each for Pederson and Belichick.

McVay, 32, led the Rams to an 11-5 record and the NFC West title in his first season as a head coach. The Rams were 4-12 in 2016 and had not qualified for the postseaosn since 2004.

“This really is the ultimate team award,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of the Orange County Register.