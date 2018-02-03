Terrell Owens gets the call from the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Terrell Owens’ Hall of Fame candidacy has been hotly debated the last few years, but it won’t be a topic leading up to the 2019 election.

Owens announced on Instagram that he has been elected to the Hall of Fame. He will join Randy Moss to make it a two-receiver class in Canton this summer.

Owens entered the league as a 49ers third-round pick in 1996 and ranks eighth all-time in catches, second in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns, but he was passed over for election the last two seasons.

His messy relationships with teammates, coaches and the media was seen as the reason why he didn’t get the nod. Owens called it “mind-boggling” during a visit to PFT Live this week, but he won’t have to do more campaigning now that his on-field work won over the selection committee this year.