Todd Gurley wins offensive player of the year

The Rams picked up their second big award of the night with running back Todd Gurley winning offensive player of the year.

Gurley garnered 37 votes to eight for Antonio Brown, four for Tom Brady and one for DeAndre Hopkins.

Gurley ranked second in the NFL in rushing with 1,305 yards, and he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,093 and in total touchdowns with 19.

His teammate, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, won defensive player of the year honors. It marks only the second time in the 45-year history of the awards that the offensive and defensive player of the year have come from the same team, according to Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. Baltimore’s Jamal Lewis and Ray Lewis swept the awards in 2003.

The same team has never had the offensive player of the year, the defensive player of the year and the coach of the year. Sean McVay is the favorite to win coach of the year honors.

Gurley becomes the first running back to win the award since 2014 when DeMarco Murray won it. Matt Ryan won offensive player of the year in 2016, and Cam Newton was the winner in 2015.