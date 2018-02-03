Tom Brady wins MVP honors for a third time

Getty Images

Tom Brady hadn’t won the MVP award since the 2010 season, but he won it for a third time on Saturday night.

The Patriots quarterback accepted the award in a taped speech near the end of the two-hour NFL Honors show, which will air on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. Brady also won the award in 2007 as well as 2010.

Brady garnered 40 votes to eight for Todd Gurley and two for Carson Wentz. The vote likely would have been closer if Wentz hadn’t injured his knee in Week 14.

Brady, 40, is the oldest player to win the award, and he’s eight years older than the coach of the year, Sean McVay. Rich Gannon (37 in 2002) and Peyton Manning (37 in 2013) previously were the oldest winners of the MVP award.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Brady, at 40 years, 6 months, is the oldest MVP in the history of the four major North American sports leagues. Barry Bonds was 40 years, 4 months when he won baseball’s MVP award in 2004.

Brady passed for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 102.8 passer rating.