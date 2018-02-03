Tom Brady wins MVP honors for a third time

Posted by Charean Williams on February 3, 2018, 8:13 PM EST
Getty Images

Tom Brady hadn’t won the MVP award since the 2010 season, but he won it for a third time on Saturday night.

The Patriots quarterback accepted the award in a taped speech near the end of the two-hour NFL Honors show, which will air on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. Brady also won the award in 2007 as well as 2010.

Brady garnered 40 votes to eight for Todd Gurley and two for Carson Wentz. The vote likely would have been closer if Wentz hadn’t injured his knee in Week 14.

Brady, 40, is the oldest player to win the award, and he’s eight years older than the coach of the year, Sean McVay. Rich Gannon (37 in 2002) and Peyton Manning (37 in 2013) previously were the oldest winners of the MVP award.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Brady, at 40 years, 6 months, is the oldest MVP in the history of the four major North American sports leagues. Barry Bonds was 40 years, 4 months when he won baseball’s MVP award in 2004.

Brady passed for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 102.8 passer rating.

Permalink 61 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

61 responses to “Tom Brady wins MVP honors for a third time

  4. Congrats you old GOAT! So why isn’t he also offensive MVP? And the fact that Matt Ryan was given it last year shows the idiocy of always voting ahead of the postseason.

  9. Here come the fools claiming he does not deserve it, or that he only won it because of the refs, or he only won it because the Patriots cheated. He lost one of his best and most trusted weapons in Edelman for the season. Gronk missed multiple games (3 I think), Hogan missed multiple games (5 I think) among other injuries (Burkhead for example). Bottom line is Brady showed again why he is so great this year.

  11. The haters want him replaced. His passer rating, completion %, and yards per completion were better than his career average.

  14. For anyone whining about Brady’s stats… look at PeHGHton’s stats from his MVP year in 2008.

    Yeah that’s what I thought.

    Sit down and zip it!

    🙂

  15. Good for him Carson Wentz tore his ACL otherwise might not have received it this year. For all you Patriot homers out there it’s the truth. Wentz was as good or better stat wise at the time of injury but then we could also maybe have added Watson. Uhhhh….the injuries this year. So sad. Also FYI everyone McVay is a stud Coach but Pederson deserved the coach of the year and is proving it all throughout the playoffs.

  16. streetyson says:

    February 3, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Congrats you old GOAT! So why isn’t he also offensive MVP? And the fact that Matt Ryan was given it last year shows the idiocy of always voting ahead of the postseason
    ____________________
    Postseason has nothing to do with the awards.

  17. Congrats to Brady, the coaching staff, and team.

    Can’t wait for the regular cast of haters to chime in. Cheater, system QB, overrated, can only throw throw 5 yards passes, the fix is in, Goodell demanded it…..

    One word: Deserving

  20. bos8888 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:19 pm
    Here come the fools claiming he does not deserve it, or that he only won it because of the refs, or he only won it because the Patriots cheated. He lost one of his best and most trusted weapons in Edelman for the season. Gronk missed multiple games (3 I think), Hogan missed multiple games (5 I think) among other injuries (Burkhead for example). Bottom line is Brady showed again why he is so great this year.

    —-
    It really is a no brainer.

    Brown was NOT even the MVP on his own team.
    Gurley had an excellent season but not a historic one that would take the award away from its tradition as a QB award.
    Wentz missed 20% of the season.

    Great season. Well deserved.

  22. Irish Hoodlum says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Good for him Carson Wentz tore his ACL otherwise might not have received it this year.
    —————————————————————————————————————–
    Injuries are part of the game, unfortunately, and Went could very well have won had he stayed in the line-up. He’ll have many more chances one would assume.

  24. Irish Hoodlum says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Good for him Carson Wentz tore his ACL otherwise might not have received it this year. For all you Patriot homers out there it’s the truth. Wentz was as good or better stat wise at the time of injury but then we could also maybe have added Watson. Uhhhh….the injuries this year. So sad. Also FYI everyone McVay is a stud Coach but Pederson deserved the coach of the year andIrish Hoodlum says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Good for him Carson Wentz tore his ACL otherwise might not have received it this year. For all you Patriot homers out there it’s the truth. Wentz was as good or better stat wise at the time of injury but then we could also maybe have added Watson. Uhhhh….the injuries this year. So sad. Also FYI everyone McVay is a stud Coach but Pederson deserved the coach of the year and

    —————-

    Seriously?! Your calling out “Patriots Homer’s” and you are saying , “yeah but Wentz would’ve won it” AND “Pederson deserved it…”

    That is called hypocrisy!! Wentz had a phenomenal year. Pederson has a great year. Come on ! Stop calling out homers, homer!

  25. Theevidencesaysotherwise says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm
    Brady now has 2 things in common with Barry Bonds.

    Both over 40 when winning MVP and both cheaters. Lol
    ——————————————————-

    I don’t think you know what Lol stands for. What you are looking for is WAAAH

  26. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:22 pm
    Not begrudging Tom but 2 votes for Carson Wentz is a disgrace

    —————–

    Totally. No beef with Tom winning, but what’s with the 2 votes? Amnesia? Did voters forget the incredible things that kid was doing until his tore the ACL? Whatever…the big prize is tomorrow.

  27. dsather23 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    And with that award, the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

    The MVP curse is real.

    —-
    There’s always a first time. 🙂

  30. Says more about Belicheck than anything. I’d still take Rodgers and Marino over Brady every day of the week and if you flopped him with 5-6 current NFL QBs they’d have just as much success.

  31. Brady and Bonds share the same dealer. Both over 40 and still winning MVP’s. If y’all can sit here and say it’s all because of his diet, I want some of what you’re smoking. We’ll find out soon that Brady prefers the clear over the cream and he has track marks in between his toes…lmao. Gurley was robbed. But in this era of the NFL, they made it purposely to over inflate QB numbers and to purposely score more offensive points. Gurley absolutely carried that team and won them games by himself. But just another instance of the NFL on its knees for Brady. Enjoy it because in maybe two more years, they’ll be back in the basement and the we’ll see how many real Patriots fans there are at that point. Fake fans especially when back in the days of metal bleachers in Foxboro, you couldn’t give tickets away and opposing teams fans would outnumber the Patriots fans. I witnessed it time and time again.

  34. “Irish Hoodlum says:February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm Good for him Carson Wentz tore his ACL otherwise might not have received it this year.”

    Ah, the ol’ coulda woulda shoulda commment.

  35. sbhntr says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm
    I have been fortunate t have seen Bobby Orr , Larry bird , and Tom Brady in my lifetime

    ISN’T THAT THE TRUTH.

    Something about the spirit daily towards professional sports in Boston….separates it from everywhere else…And you can throw in Bill Russell with the above…All winners.

  36. Crazy to say, but with all his incredible success in the most macho of sports, good looks, and graciousness Brady may have married down in only grabbing a super-model that makes $50MIL/year. #HotTake

  38. dsather23 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    And with that award, the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

    The MVP curse is real.

    So was the Madden curse, until Tom broke it this year. So, better pin your hopes on something else.

  40. All the Brady haters will say this is proof that Brady has lost a step and is obviously in a downward spiral. ONLY 40 votes for MVP? They’ll be calling for him to retire as he’s clearly over the hill

  41. Totally. No beef with Tom winning, but what’s with the 2 votes? Amnesia? Did voters forget the incredible things that kid was doing until his tore the ACL? Whatever…the big prize is tomorrow.

    I think Wentz may well have won it had he seen the season out, but I guess what did not help him is that Foles came in and took the Eagles to the Super Bowl so how ‘Valuable’ is Wentz. I know the award is a regular season award but people cannot help but influenced to some degree by what happens after he went out injured.

    As a Patriots fan I am happy for Brady if for no other reason than I think there are one or two seasons he perhaps should have won it but did not. Lets be honest here it is and always has been a high subjective and controversial award anyway!

  42. finzd54 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Brady and Bonds share the same dealer. Both over 40 and still winning MVP’s. If y’all can sit here and say it’s all because of his diet, I want some of what you’re smoking. We’ll find out soon that Brady prefers the clear over the cream and he has track marks in between his toes…lmao. Gurley was robbed. But in this era of the NFL, they made it purposely to over inflate QB numbers and to purposely score more offensive points. Gurley absolutely carried that team and won them games by himself. But just another instance of the NFL on its knees for Brady. Enjoy it because in maybe two more years, they’ll be back in the basement and the we’ll see how many real Patriots fans there are at that point. Fake fans especially when back in the days of metal bleachers in Foxboro, you couldn’t give tickets away and opposing teams fans would outnumber the Patriots fans. I witnessed it time and time again.

    Thanks for the update. You do sound like a bitter, delusional old man.

  47. “MVP? He is a SYSTEM QB. Take him out of this offense and he’d be nothing”

    LOL, keep melting.

  48. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:37 pm
    dsather23 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    And with that award, the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

    The MVP curse is real.

    —-
    There’s always a first time. 🙂

    _______

    I certainly hope you’re correct! Go Pats!!

  51. “Ultraviolet Thunder says: February 3, 2018 at 8:51 pm MVP? He is a SYSTEM QB. Take him out of this offense and he’d be nothing.”

    Again today I ask you, troll, explain the system for me. Twice I asked you and once your alt and still you haven’t explained the system. Doesn’t every team have a system? Hmm?

  52. HE’S A SYSTEM QB!! LIKE MONTANA IN THE WEST COAST OFFENSE! I’M SPITTING ALL OVER MY KEYBOARD!

  53. Irish Hoodlum says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Good for him Carson Wentz tore his ACL otherwise might not have received it this year. For all you Patriot homers out there it’s the truth. Wentz was as good or better stat wise at the time of injury but then we could also maybe have added Watson. Uhhhh….the injuries this year.

    ===============

    You’re assuming that a different scenario for Philly would have only included positive results. Everyone can lose games, and that includes Wentz. Who knows how he would’ve fared down the stretch and in the playoffs? Brees, Ryan, Roethlisberger, Goff, Newton all lost, but Wentz couldn’t have?

    For all the knocks on Foles, he’s played in 3 playoff games and twice as many regular-season games as Wentz, and his career peaks in stats blow Wentz away. It may be that the team has fared better down the stretch than they would have with Wentz.

  54. billymutt
    Feb 3, 2018, 5:47 PM PST
    dsather23 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    And with that award, the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

    The MVP curse is real.

    So was the Madden curse, until Tom broke it this year. So, better pin your hopes on something else.

    ___

    I’m a Pats fan, but I’m a realist too.

  56. Without Brady the Patriots are not only not playing tomorrow but it’s doubtful their season extends into January at all.

    No brainer. MVP.

  57. The past eight AP NFL MVP winners who played in the Super Bowl the same year lost in the SB.
    2016 – M. Ryan
    2015 – C. Newton
    2013 – P. Manning
    2009 – P. Manning
    2007 – T. Brady
    2005 – S. Alexander
    2002 – R. Gannon
    2001 – K. Warner

    2017 – T. Brady is added to that list.

  58. dejc421 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    streetyson says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Congrats you old GOAT! So why isn’t he also offensive MVP? And the fact that Matt Ryan was given it last year shows the idiocy of always voting ahead of the postseason
    ____________________
    Postseason has nothing to do with the awards.

    ________________________________________________

    He gets that…read for comprehension.

  59. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:22 pm
    Not begrudging Tom but 2 votes for Carson Wentz is a disgrace
    —-
    How so? He didn’t finish the season which immediately ought to DQ him from consideration…. and Foles got the Eagles here so how valuable was he really?

    Without Brady the Patriots are golfing. Period.

  60. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    MVP? He is a SYSTEM QB.
    __________________________________________

    I get so confused with what the trolls are selling on which day. Clear this up for us please. Is the particular SYSTEM of which you speak today the Pats offensive SYSTEM, the Goodell SYSTEM, the buying the refs SYSTEM, the PED SYSTEM, the playing in a particular division SYSTEM or (funniest of them all) the scheduling SYSTEM? Is there a rotation you use for deciding which to go with or is it more like a blindfolded dart approach?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!