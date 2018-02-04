17 Super Bowl records set Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots and Eagles combined to set 17 records Sunday. They tied 12 others.

Here are the Super Bowl records set in Super Bowl LII as compiled by the Elias Sports Bureau:

Most Games – 8, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach – 8, Bill Belichick

Most Passes, Career – 357, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 235, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2576, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Game – 505, Tom Brady

Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 18, Tom Brady

Most Games, Team – 10, New England

Most Points, Game, Losing Team – 33, New England

Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 42, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Total Yards, Game, Team – 613, New England

Most Total Yards, Game, Both Teams – 1,151, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 500, New England

Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 874, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Punts, Game, Team – 0, New England

Fewest Punts, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 4, New England vs. Philadelphia



Here are the Super Bowl records tied in Super Bowl LII:

Most Passes, None Intercepted, Game – 48, Tom Brady

Most Field Goals, Game, Both Teams – 5, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Passes, Game, Both Teams – 93, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Touchdown Passes, Game, Both Teams – 7, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Yards, Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Team – 3, Philadelphia