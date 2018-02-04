Alan Branch, Mike Gillislee among the Patriots’ inactives

Getty Images

Deion Branch was MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX. Alan Branch won’t have a chance to be MVP of Super Bowl LII.

The tipoff that the Patriots were going to make Alan Branch inactive came when he was spotted waiting in line for lunch in the Mall of America on Sunday.

The Patriots have no injured players, so they had to choose seven healthy scratches.

Branch has not played since injuring his knee in a December 11 game against Miami with Ricky Jean Francois getting the nod.

The team’s other inactives are running back Mike Gillislee, linebacker David Harris, offensive lineman Cole Croston, wide receiver Kenny Britt, tight end Jacob Hollister and punt returner Bernard Reedy.

Gillislee opened the season as the team’s No. 1 running back before Dion Lewis replaced him in that role October 15 against the Jets.