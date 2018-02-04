All players stand for national anthem

Getty Images

After a season of national anthem protests by NFL players, both teams stood for the Star Spangled Banner before Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia defensive back Malcolm Jenkins has protested in the past with a raised fist. The Patriots also have had players protest this season. But no player appeared to protest in any way Sunday.

Pink, who has battled the flu, sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

With the pregame done, the Patriots now will kickoff to the Eagles. It’s game time.