Bill Belichick can be the first person to earn eight Super Bowl rings

Super Bowl rings are given not only to the players on the Super Bowl-winning team, but also to the coaching staff, the support staff, the front office executives and people throughout the organization. In the history of the NFL, no one has ever earned eight Super Bowl rings because no one has been part of eight Super Bowl-winning teams.

Bill Belichick can be the first.

If the Patriots win Super Bowl LII, Belichick will earn his eighth Super Bowl ring. It would be his sixth championship as the Patriots’ head coach, and he previously earned two Super Bowl rings as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Belichick is currently one of only two people with seven Super Bowl rings. Neal Dahlen, a front office executive who won five with the 49ers and two with the Broncos, is the other.

Tom Brady can also become the first player with six Super Bowl rings with a win today. Other members of the Patriots organization, including owner Robert Kraft, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, running backs coach Ivan Fears and football research director Ernie Adams, can earn their sixth Super Bowl rings as well. Currently the only people with six rings are a handful of longtime members of the Steelers organization and strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik, who has three rings with the Cowboys and three with the Patriots.