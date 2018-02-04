Brady to Hogan puts Pats back within three

AP

There isn’t much defense being played in Minneapolis on Sunday night, but there’s plenty of excitement.

The Patriots kept the Eagles from pulling too far ahead in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII when Tom Brady hit Chris Hogan for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The score came less than four minutes after Corey Clement‘s touchdown catch put the Eagles up 10 points and made the score 29-26 with 3:23 to play in the quarter.

Brady went over 400 passing yards — he’s at 404 — on the play and the Patriots have now put up 495 total yards for the game. It’s his second touchdown pass of the quarter and the 70th postseason touchdown pass of his career.

The Eagles have put up 408 yards and there’s been just one punt so far on a night that’s been completely dominated by the offenses.