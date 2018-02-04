Brandin Cooks out for game after big hit

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks needed help getting off the field in the second quarter after a big hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Cooks caught a pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and reversed field while looking for running room when Jenkins drilled him with a big and legal hit. Cooks remained down with trainers on the field attending to him for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Cooks then went to the locker room and will presumably be evaluated for a concussion.

Cooks was also on the receiving end of a big hit on the previous Patriots drive. He tried to hurdle Jenkins’ safety partner Rodney McLeod on a third down end around and wound up being slammed to the turf short of the first. Stephen Gostkowski missed a 26-yard field goal one play later.

UPDATE 6:26 p.m. ET: The Patriots announced Cooks will not return to the game.