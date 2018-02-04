Browns add Scot McCloughan as personnel consultant

Getty Images

New Browns General Manager John Dorsey continues to build an actual football staff, as he approaches his first and most important draft.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Scot McCloughan has joined the Browns as a personnel consultant.

McCloughan has been out of work but active on Twitter since being first from his job as Washington’s General Manager last March.

The former 49ers G.M. came up in the Ron Wolf era of Packers scouts, and worked with Dorsey there.

While Dorsey has already built a solid network of personnel men (including former Packers co-workers Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith), McCloughan adds even more depth to his bench this year.

The Browns have 12 draft picks this year, including six of the top 65, giving them an opportunity to add a load of talent if they hit on the picks.