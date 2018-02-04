Chatter is increasing that Josh McDaniels may stiff-arm the Colts

Getty Images

The Colts think they’ll be getting a new head coach after Super Bowl LII. And while they may ultimately land Josh McDaniels, there’s some reason for concern.

PFT has heard increasing chatter throughout the day that McDaniels may decide not to leave New England.

As reported during the Super Bowl pregame show on NBC, McDaniels has not yet told the Patriots he’s leaving. If he ultimately stays, McDaniels could make it very difficult for himself to get another head-coaching job, especially via the unofficial wink-nod postseason interview process, in which deals aren’t really done but as a practical matter are supposedly done. Who would trust him the next time, if he stiff-arms the Colts this time?

Some believe that McDaniels would be sticking around if coach Bill Belichick does the unexpected and retires after the game. Absent an immediate promotion, McDaniels likely would need a significant pay raise and/or a firm commitment that he’ll replace Belichick, whenever Belichick leaves. Ownership may not be inclined to provide a guarantee of that nature, however.