Colts’ Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver

Getty Images

A sad story has hit the NFL community on Super Bowl Sunday.

Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed early this morning when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver, the Indianapolis Star reports. A 54-year-old man with Jackson was also killed.

Indiana State Police say Jackson and the other man were standing near a stopped vehicle in the emergency shoulder of Interstate 70 when a pickup truck drove onto the shoulder and hit them both. Police believe Jackson first pulled over and got out of his car and the other man, identified as Jeffrey Monroe, pulled over to see if Jackson needed help.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, tried to flee on foot but was caught by police officers as he tried to run away on an exit ramp. Police say Gonsales did not have a driver’s license and was intoxicated.

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the Colts said in a statement. “Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

Jackson grew up in Atlanta and was renowned as a great all-around athlete who was his high school team’s kicker and punter was well as a linebacker, and also was a champion wrestler. He initially played college football at Georgia Southern as a walk-on but later earned a scholarship, and made it to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, first with the Cardinals and then with the Colts. He played all 16 games in 2016 but spent the 2017 season on injured reserve. Jackson was 26 years old.