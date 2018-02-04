Eagles go three-and-out after scoring on first two drives

Getty Images

The Patriots finally stopped Philadelphia and forced the game’s first punt with 13:11 left until halftime.

New England got more pressure on Nick Foles than they had in the first two possessions, forcing two incompletions after Jay Ajayi gained 2 yards on a first-down run.

Foles likely would have made the first down had he run on third down after stepping up in the pocket. Instead, Foles threw incomplete to Zach Ertz, who was covered by Devin McCourty.

The Eagles punted from their own 22.

The Eagles kicked a field goal on their first drive and scored a touchdown on their second. They lead 9-3.