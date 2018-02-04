Eagles go up 15-3 on LeGarrette Blount’s 11th postseason TD

Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount has added to his impressive postseason record and the Eagles are up 15-3 on the Patriots as a result.

Blount sprinted 21 yards for a touchdown with 8:48 left in the second quarter for the 11th postseason touchdown of his career. That’s the most of any player not already in the Hall of Fame and it is his first against the Patriots, who employed Blount for several years.

The Eagles missed out on a chance to add to their lead when a pass to Alshon Jeffery two-point try fell incomplete. Jeffery caught the Eagles’ first touchdown of the game and set up Blount’s score with another athletic grab near the sideline for a 22-yard gain.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles also hit tight end Zach Ertz for a 19-yard gain to convert a third down early in the drive and is now 10-of-16 for 143 yards on the day.