Getty Images

Defense? What defense?

Super Bowl LII has set the record for the most combined yards in a Super Bowl — already.

The teams have combined for more than 950 yards, and it’s still the third quarter.

The previous record was 929 in Super Bowl XXII when Washington gained 602 and Denver gained 327.

Torrey Smith‘s 17-yard catch from Nick Foles late in the third quarter put the total combined yards at 943.

The teams have punted only once.