Eagles reclaim lead, but leave time

Getty Images

Tom Brady may be the greatest player in NFL history, and is playing one of his best games.

And Nick Foles is matching him so far.

The Eagles not-so-long-ago backup quarterback has just given his team a 38-33 lead with 2:21 left in Super Bowl LII, with an incredible touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.

Officials reviewed Ertz’s catch, since it popped out of his hands as he dove across the goal line. He appeared to control it and take several steps, becoming a runner. That distinction allowed the score to stand as called on the field.

Foles now has 373 passing yards and three touchdowns, but they did not convert the two-point conversion.

And as the game has unfolded, their decision to go for the two-point conversion early in the second quarter could come back to haunt them.

At the time, it left them with a 15-3 lead which still seemed fine. But going for the two too early seems to always backfire, making you wonder why teams continue to make the mistake.

But regardless the strategy, they have given Brady the ball back. With time.