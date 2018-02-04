Eagles respond with a touchdown, push lead back to 29-19

Getty Images

The Patriots got back into the game to start the second half by going to their biggest physical mismatch.

The Eagles responded by being physical.

Philadelphia just pushed its lead to 29-19 with a Nick Foles touchdown pass to running back Corey Clement, capping a strong drive on the ground.

Clement has three catches for 93 yards at the moment, but running back LeGarrette Blount has eight carries for 81 yards, providing a rhythm to the offense.

It’s also important for the Eagles to not blink when the Patriots closed the gap to open the second half, since other teams haven’t been as successful in holding onto early leads.