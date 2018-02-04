Eagles settle for field goal and early 3-0 lead

Getty Images

The Eagles took the ball first, and wasted no time putting the first points on the board.

Jake Elliott‘s 25-yard field goal gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

It came at the end of a 14-play, 72-yard drive in which the Eagles worked around the edges of the Patriots defense. Cornerback Malcolm Butler didn’t play on the first possession, after battling an illness this week.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles started the game with three straight completions. He got a pair of early third down conversions to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to get them going, and a 16-yard catch-and-run by Corey Clements got them to the Patriots 5-yard line.

The drive stalled after a false start and an incomplete pass to the corner of the end zone, but it was a positive start for Foles, who was 6-of-9 passing for 61 yards.