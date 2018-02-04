Eagles soar for the first six-pointer of the game

Getty Images

It’s quickly becoming a shootout.

Only three plays after the Patriots scored their first three points of any Super Bowl first quarter under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the Eagles scored the game’s first touchdown, on a 34-yard throw from quarterback Nick Foles to receiver Alshon Jeffery.

The score came one play after a long run by LeGarrette Blount moved the ball from the Philly 30 to the New England 34. One play before that, Foles found receiver Nelson Agholor on a crossing route for eight yards.

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point, making the score 9-3 with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler still hasn’t made an appearance for the Patriots, missing the first 17 defensive snaps.