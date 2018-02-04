Eagles’ trick play touchdown may have been an illegal formation

Getty Images

The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into halftime at Super Bowl LII thanks to a fourth-and-goal trick play that saw quarterback Nick Foles catch a touchdown pass. But that play may have come out of an illegal formation.

Philadelphia appeared to line up with just six players on the line of scrimmage and five behind the line of scrimmage, which would make the play an illegal formation.

It was a close call, with the wide receiver lining up about half a yard behind the line, when he should have been on the line, covering the right tackle. But it easily could have been flagged.

If it had been called, the Eagles would have been penalized five yards and almost certainly would have kicked a field goal on the play. Instead, the Eagles got a touchdown, and were gifted an extra four points.