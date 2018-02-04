Eagles win a thrilling Super Bowl LII

Getty Images

The Eagles have finally won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

After a day defined by two potent offenses moving up and down the field, the Eagles defense made the plays that got them the win. Defensive end Brandon Graham sacked Tom Brady and forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Derek Barnett inside New England territory.

The Eagles would add a field goal after the fumble recovery to make the score 41-33. The Patriots were able to move the ball to midfield, but a Hail Mary on the final play fell incomplete and the Eagles fans that filled U.S. Bank Stadium exploded in long-delayed delight.

That big defensive play came amid 1,151 offensive yards, which set a new record for a single game in NFL history. Not postseason history or Super Bowl history, but the entire history of the league. Brady also broke the Super Bowl record he set last year by throwing for 505 yards.

Those yards weren’t enough and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles‘ play was the major reason why that was the case. Foles completed 28-of-43 for 373 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown catch just before halftime to cap the improbable run that started when Carson Wentz tore his ACL late in the season.

He got plenty of help from the backfield. LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi tore through the New England defense for 147 yards on the ground and Corey Clement caught four passes for 100 yards to help balance the offensive attack. Clement, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery each caught touchdowns while Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith also came up with big plays as the Eagles flew to the first championship in their history.