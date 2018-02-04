Eagles win a thrilling Super Bowl LII

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2018, 10:29 PM EST
The Eagles have finally won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

After a day defined by two potent offenses moving up and down the field, the Eagles defense made the plays that got them the win. Defensive end Brandon Graham sacked Tom Brady and forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Derek Barnett inside New England territory.

The Eagles would add a field goal after the fumble recovery to make the score 41-33. The Patriots were able to move the ball to midfield, but a Hail Mary on the final play fell incomplete and the Eagles fans that filled U.S. Bank Stadium exploded in long-delayed delight.

That big defensive play came amid 1,151 offensive yards, which set a new record for a single game in NFL history. Not postseason history or Super Bowl history, but the entire history of the league. Brady also broke the Super Bowl record he set last year by throwing for 505 yards.

Those yards weren’t enough and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles‘ play was the major reason why that was the case. Foles completed 28-of-43 for 373 yards and three touchdowns and added a touchdown catch just before halftime to cap the improbable run that started when Carson Wentz tore his ACL late in the season.

He got plenty of help from the backfield. LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi tore through the New England defense for 147 yards on the ground and Corey Clement caught four passes for 100 yards to help balance the offensive attack. Clement, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery each caught touchdowns while Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith also came up with big plays as the Eagles flew to the first championship in their history.

174 responses to “Eagles win a thrilling Super Bowl LII

  9. Fantastic Superbowl. I never thought Nick Foles would win one but I’d much rather root for a team that hasn’t won a Superbowl than for Tom Brady and the Patriots to win another one.

  12. Foles outplayed the FRAUD, BRADY.
    Belichik was outclassed and outcoached.

    Patriots have lost more Super Bowl than any team in history. FRAUDS
    Cindy Brady got flustered as usual when the pressure comes at him.

    Even the REFS couldnt save the fraudsters this season. Patriots titles were obtained by FRAUD

  14. Every minute, from one minute to the next, I kept thinking either team would win.

    Like watching a movie that has the climax at the beginning, but sustains that climax for over 3 hours.

  16. Already reports on the scanners of philly fans being tazed, and a couple of them shot with rubber bullets already. Lol, losers!

  18. Nick Foles outguns Tom Brady in a Super Bowl shootout.

    Football is a crazy game.

    Congrats to the Eagles and their fans.

  25. How could the Eagles NOT win, with two touchdowns handed to them by the officials.

    That said, Brady still had a chance to win it, but the Eagles defense wrapped it up. Got to hand it to them

  32. Good job Eagles. Defense stepped up when it mattered. As opposed to the Patriots defense. Can’t hang this on Brady. Once again I bet Belichick wishes he went for the field goal.

  33. Man, those Patriots were so much better than last year’s team, with all the trades and FA signings in the off season they’ll definitely go 19-….ohhhhh

    Lolololololololololol

  40. Pats fan here….. Just give the Eagles credit for the win !! They deserved it. It was a heck of a game and they deserved it. Congrats Philly !!! Stay classy NE fans. They got it done and we didn’t.

  44. Pats deserved that win but they will be back. Hats off to Philadelphia enjoy your first ring. Pats will have to wait another year to get #6. After we get a oline and a pass rush. Dynasty is far from over haters..

    #6ringsdeep #dynastyfarfromover #GOAT

  45. Well, that didn’t take long ^. “Dubious calls” is the only reason NE was in the Super Bowl to begin with. Should we bust out the archives for this one folks? The Kelvin Benjamin catch*? Jesse James catch*? We heard it from the rules experts in NE, let’s see them way in objectively on this one. Lol

  48. Steeler Nation lends there Terrible Towels to the Patriot Fans to help soak up those salty tears 🙂

  50. Congrats Eagles and Eagles fans! Was a very entertaining game to watch, both offenses were money tonight.

  56. What’s the over under on the number of articles from Florio about Wentz being “Gippered”

    I start that number at 7

  58. Go EAGLES! Go Philadelphia! Rocky is running through South Philly tonight! Cheese steaks and Hoagies on the house tonight! Congratulations!!!!!!

  59. Welp, the NFL did their part by getting the Pat’s in the SB and avoid the Bortles/Foles matchup that would have been a ratings nightmare. Looks like they called it fair in this one, though… Finally!

  68. Sad as a pats fan, but not like 2007 or 2011. Lots of family and friends are Philly fans. Happy for them. Philly had a complete championship team tonight, O, D, ST and Coaching. Hats off to the Champs.

  69. Congrats Eagles the Pats defense got worked and although Brady was great he held the ball too long on that fumble by Graham. Pats better get some pass rushing next year otherwise they won’t sniff a Super Bowl for a while. Still on to next year.

  71. uglydingo says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm
    The better team was defeated by some dubious calls. Tom Brady is still the GOAT.

    ”””””””””””””””””””””””””
    I knew it wouldn’t take long for that comment.

  74. I’ve never seen a team so incredible yet so downed in the media since the 1969 Jets. This is incredible and I am so happy for Eagles fans, from this Jets fan, THANK YOU!!!

  77. Nick Foles is a man. Great game.

    It was kind of sad to see Brady choke down the stretch. He clearly didn’t want it. His fumble killed the Patriots chances. Even Danny Amendola couldn’t win this one for him. Oh well.

    Congratulations Philly.

  79. Patriot’s mystique is GONE. After 2 SBs where the game was handed to them by teams and coaches who didn’t have any fortitude or intelligence in play calling and strategy, the Eagles hung with the Pats all the way and had the SMART playcalling and aggressiveness that the Patriots usually have. They met their match. Way to go Eagles. OH…and by the way…I have to say it…..there is STILL only ONE team with SIX. Brady may be the GOAT as the QB, but the STEELERS are the GOAT team. Until another ties or beats that record, we still hold that. Simple fact. Congrats Eagles and Eagle fans.

  81. I’m here, front and center. Congrats to Philly, great game. They just the better team. Pats couldn’t recover from the loss of Hightower. Elandon Roberts is a disaster in pass coverage. Jordan Richards was getting picked on all game. Can’t wait to get the story on why Butler didn’t play. Kid is a free agent, I don’t care what he did, the defense can’t stop a nosebleed and your starting CB is one the sideline all game. Terrible, embarrassing performance by my Pats. Can’t put it on Brady though. Just not enough talent on D. And the cutesy offensive playcalling drove me nuts. Honestly, I’m about to volunteer to pack for Patricia and McDaniels and drive them to the airport myself after this one.

  82. FoozieGrooler says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Q) Who has six Lombardi’s?
    A) Not the Patriots…
    ______________________________________
    Bonues Round Question-

    Q) Who has the most SB losses in NFL History
    A) The Cheatin’Patriots

  84. Great sportsmanship by Tom Brady running off the field and not saying a single word to Nick Foles. Just not right at all. Just pissed that his wife is going to make him clean the house tonight. Brady is the greatest ever, but this is what I hate about him, he is a sore loser. It was a great game. Foles was awesome, Brady was too for the most part, still best to ever play the game, just don’t like how he handles things losing.

  85. Congrats Eagles, hell of a game. Can’t give up 41 points and win in this league. Interesting move to bench Butler for the whole game, will be curious to see what the hell that was all about. I love me some B.B. but the SB isn’t exactly the time to teach a lesson. Just let the guy walk or release him in the offseason if you’re so pissed. Pass defense was god awful.

    Happy for the Eagles, a great season for them. There’s always next year we hope.

  91. Congratulations on your win philly, and welcome to the club. I look forward to the trolling at the draft (karma, we deserve it). The only division to field 4 champs does bring some pride, and 5 is still greater than 1. Tonight is your night, and I hope every one of you enjoy it.

  92. uglydingo says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm
    The better team was defeated by some dubious calls. Tom Brady is still the GOAT.

    ————–

    I agree the Patriots were the better team but we lost because a backup Nick Foles outplayed Brady who has now lost 3 SBs. I still consider him the the GOAT SYSTEM QB. But man, this is a tough loss.

  94. Why doesn’t Brady shake anyone’s hand after the games he loses? He runs off the field? Is he really that arrogant? You are the greatest of the modern era. Act like it!!

  96. Scanner channels are awesome! Philly fans are being hauled off to the no tell motel, shot with rubber bullets, tazed, one store in downtown has windows broke out. Philly fans are trying to destroy downtown mpls. I wonder how many dead by morning?!?!?!

  97. Any of my fellow Pats fans are salty over this get over it.
    The defense was garbage and were gifted a turnover. Yes It was Brady who had the turnover at the end but without him it wouldn’t have been even close.
    Congrats to the long suffering Eagles.

  101. askeddie11 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Remember the 19- 0 chants before the season !

    That was by the media. Equal to Vince Young calling The Eagles dream team and the media saying the Jets were tanking. They have 24/7 to fill.

  102. Congrats to the Eagles and their fans.

    They played a great game, the way they needed to beat the Patriots. Aggressively ( the two fourth down attempts proved to be really big) and with some luck ( Corey Clement’s TD probably should be have overturned, Gostowski’s missed Field Goal, and Brady’s late Fumble went directly into Derek Barnett’s hands).

  103. scmems07 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:35 pm
    Look, all the pats fans complaining about the refs….
    ————————————————–
    Exactly 0 Pats fans complaining about refs.

    Just congratulating the Eagles fans on their team’s well earned win.

  104. It’s ok Pats fans, don’t feel bad. You’ll win the AFC Least again next year and you’ll get another shot in the playoffs.

  109. Woo-hoo!!! Eagles you made my night, week, and month!!! Fantastic game, and well-deserved win–especially after losing your QB. Great job, Foles. Happy to see such a storied franchise finally win a Super Bowl. When the Pack beat my Steelers in SBXLV, I didn’t begrudge the win and took great comfort in knowing Packers coaches and former Steelers Dom Capers, Kevin Greene, and Darren Perry were finally getting the SB rings they’d missed when we lost SBXXX. I wouldn’t have begrudged the Pats a win, but I take tremendous comfort knowing James Harrison went home empty-handed. Thanks again, Eagles!

  110. They aren’t my favorite team but how sweet it is to know that all those smug Patriots fans are whining about losing the game. Suck it up buttercup!

  112. *Waits for Patriots fans and their excuses after practically declaring that there was no way anyone would beat New England*

  114. Iknowitall says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm
    Foles outplayed the FRAUD, BRADY.
    Belichik was outclassed and outcoached.

    Patriots have lost more Super Bowl than any team in history. FRAUDS
    ————————–
    The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos just called to correct your record keeping.

  119. Eagles and their fans – congratulations. Your team is the best team in professional football. Exciting down to the last play.

    Haters – get some new material, and may I note again that NOT ONE of you expressed support for another team, but you do hate my Patriots, so whatever floats your boat.

    Once again – Congratulations Eagles and their fans – your team is the best team in professional football.

  121. thrifty says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Enjoy the offseason, obnoxious pats’ fans. Your anger and bitterness are delicious.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Who said we’re angry and bitter? I mean, yeah, we’re disappointed the Pats didn’t win but nothing to get angry about. The Eagles were the better team today and they deserved the win. Not our first Super Bowl loss, and not the last. Enjoy this one Eagles fans. Now for the longest 7 months of the year (or however long it is til next season)

  126. canetic says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:31 pm
    Brady outclassed by a backup QB. Time to hang it up! Enjoy your clam chowdah, Boston

    brady 505 yds passing…MVP honors he,s not done…….congrads to eagles..great game a pats fan

  127. Refs did their best again. Groningen pushed off on td and Hail Mary. One penalty called on pats offense in the entire playoffs and no penalties on the pats defense in Super Bowl. Pats d was exposed throughout playoffs. Only thing that kept them in games was weak coaching by opponents until today Doug Peterson was great today . Congrats from all bills fans.

  128. Eagles deserved the win. Very competitive game. Pats need more talent on defense but ut took Philly’s best to best them. Foles, Graham and Pederson were great.

  129. This was clearly the two best teams in the league (this year) and they put on a whale of a show. Congrats to the Eagles fans. Doug Perderson has balls of solid brass to coach that aggressively vs Bill Belichick and it took every bit of ’em to get the job done tonight. Wow.

    Pats fans will be fine. It’s never fun to lose one but when you’ve won several, and you know your team will be right back in the mix next year, it just becomes “one that got away.” It’s just not that devastating.

  130. Have to tip your cap to the Eagles. They learned from Atlanta and Jacksonville. Go for it on 4th down. Played agressive all nite.
    Brady played his heart out but a couple mistakes were the difference.

  133. Patriots6ringsdeep says: Pats will have to wait another year.

    _————————

    Yeah – and you need to change your name to ” 5ringsdeep”, genius.

  137. steelersfanfromtheseventies says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:53 pm
    😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 buhbye Pat’s got exactly what they deserved.

    Says the fan of the team that got beat by Jacksonville

  138. LOL at all the Patriots trolls who’ve overrun this site for many years with their arrogance. A well deserved defeat. BWAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

  139. atlantablewa28to3lead says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:57 pm
    The Eagles were the ones with nothing to lose…and they played like it
    The rest of the NFC East can shut it with the empty trophy case jokes now.
    ———

    That’s fine, they have a long way to go to catch any of the rest of the division. Probably will be another 58 years before they win again.

  140. Patriots couldn’t stop all the Eagles options on offense, it’s as simple as that. They were a defense making the best of what talent they did have. In the end though, it’s not like either defense really had a good game. It really came down to one good play for the Eagles to stop Brady. If he had marched down the field again the story would have been how the Eagles defense couldn’t stop Brady.

    Congratulations Eagles, enjoy the celebration and hopefully you don’t destroy too much of your city in the process.

  141. canetic says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:31 pm
    Brady outclassed by a backup QB. Time to hang it up! Enjoy your clam chowdah, Boston!

    —–

    Foles and the Eagles played a great game but saying someone who threw for 505 yds got outclassed is beyond reason. Seems more like this game was decided by which team had the worst defense. The #4 and #5 defenses give up 74 points and 1151 yds, wow.

  142. The Almighty Cabbage says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:52 pm
    This was clearly the two best teams in the league (this year) and they put on a whale of a show. Congrats to the Eagles fans. Doug Perderson has balls of solid brass to coach that aggressively vs Bill Belichick and it took every bit of ’em to get the job done tonight. Wow.

    Pats fans will be fine. It’s never fun to lose one but when you’ve won several, and you know your team will be right back in the mix next year, it just becomes “one that got away.” It’s just not that devastating.
    ———-

    You guys deflected every scenario in which people presented the Patriots losing.
    You guys deflected the accurate Wickersham story (validated by the obvious lies Kraft told and contradicted himself with this week).
    You guys are now rationalizing with the “the Pats will be fine” nonsense, but Bill is done with Kraft and his coordinators are leaving. Brady is about to turn to sawdust, and that team will be back to where it was before either one of the Bills ever got there.

    We’ll see how your tone changes then.

  143. Kinda looking forward to fat Patricia coaching the Lions next season. Now McCarthy won’t be the biggest tub o’ lard in the NFC North anymore, but Goggles Potbelly up in Minnesota is catching up fast.

  144. Congrats eagles. MVP should have been Doug Pederson although Foles was amazing. Awesome playcalling. Sweet year of coaching. Should have been coach of year. Pats will be back. Enjoy it Philly fans.

  147. Great game so happy eagles finally have a an win long time coming congrats to a special group of players who believed in each other and I’ll never have to hear how the eagles are the only team in the box east who hasn’t won a superbowl that ends tonight

  149. Congratulations to the Eagles from this Pat’s fan. Unlike the Seahawks and Falcons, you didn’t blink. If Pats were going to lose, this was how it had to be.
    BTW to all the forever butt-hurt fans of teams other than than the Eagles, what exactly are you celebrating here? Have you formed a federation of the miserable? To paraphrase TR, “It is better to be the man in the ring, even in defeat, then to not fought at all”

  150. @davew

    Ugh, check your facts again there pal. I get it, you believe the NFL was founded in ‘01, but in reality, it has a long, rich history, of which contains 5 SB losses by your favorite Patriots. While I’d love a win to add to our own SB resume, we at least haven’t lost the most(slow clap?).

  152. Congrats eagles fans for not one thing in your life being different…..sports championships are meaningless…..except to the actual player and admin on the team…..sad when people ccelebrate meaningless accomplishments of others.

  153. janvanflac says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:44 pm
    Haters, suck it. Empty trophy case no more.

    —–

    Eagles haven’t won enough to really get the haters going yet. The more you win the more they hate. It’s the price of success.

  154. dimi1919 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm
    That may be the worst defence in all pro sports. They finished like they started getting ripped by 2 journeymen qbs.

    Um the Eagles D didn’t exactly play lights out given up over 600 yards

  156. Congrats Eagles fans!!!!!! Some day I hope to experience the joy and pride you are enjoying tonight. Maybe next year.

    Super Bowl Philly Boy!!!!!!!!!!

  158. Really want to know the Butler story. The Pats we’re already missing Jon Jones. Why bench Butler?
    Give Philly credit they took advantage of every opportunity and created a few of there own along the way

  159. Oh for God’s sake act like you’ve been there before…

    Oh, that’s right you haven’t been there before.

    Regardless, Well done, have fun. Try to leave a little of your city standing.

  160. to Patriots fans not whining, thanks SO much guys! We appreciate you. However, to the salty ones, I don’t feel the slightest bit sorry for any of you. As others have said, suck it up buttercup.

  161. “They were given the Superbowl by the refs. Shameful. Cheater Eagles.”

    So, it’s tough watching a cheatin’ team win the big one, huh? Ironic. You are a charicature of your pathetic self. Hope you enjoy an offseason full of whining.

  169. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm
    The Almighty Cabbage says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:52 pm
    This was clearly the two best teams in the league (this year) and they put on a whale of a show. Congrats to the Eagles fans. Doug Perderson has balls of solid brass to coach that aggressively vs Bill Belichick and it took every bit of ’em to get the job done tonight. Wow.

    Pats fans will be fine. It’s never fun to lose one but when you’ve won several, and you know your team will be right back in the mix next year, it just becomes “one that got away.” It’s just not that devastating.
    ———-

    You guys deflected every scenario in which people presented the Patriots losing.
    You guys deflected the accurate Wickersham story (validated by the obvious lies Kraft told and contradicted himself with this week).
    You guys are now rationalizing with the “the Pats will be fine” nonsense, but Bill is done with Kraft and his coordinators are leaving. Brady is about to turn to sawdust, and that team will be back to where it was before either one of the Bills ever got there.

    We’ll see how your tone changes then.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    I’m not a Pats fan. I’m a fan of a different team that has won several and has to deal with silly trolls from teams that have never won anything. While losing one would be devastation for those trolls, it really just isn’t that bad for fans of teams that have won several. Sorry to burst your bubble. Perhaps someday you’ll come to understand… or not.

  170. Patriots fan here…

    Great game, intense, our defense killed us as Foles lit them up. Wonder where Malcolm Butler was?!?

    We’ve said for 20 years that the difference between winning and losing is making 2 or 3 more plays than the opponent. Today, the Eagles made a couple more big plays than we did.

    Congrats Eagles! Well done. Enjoy being the champs, it’s more difficult when you’re getting everyone’s calendar circled effort all year. You’ll see in 6 months. Congrats!

  172. You know how to get a game with over 1000 yards of offense? You stop calling holding on the offensive line. The officials clearly overlook this penalty in the post season. Ask any defensive lineman.

  173. I don’t understand anyone who wants to trash talk after a game like that. Two teams gave it their all in almost identical ways, some great plays on both sides, and it came down to the last desperate play. Can’t ask for more than that.

    These teams play 4 times, they’d go 2-2. The Pats lost in the way that teams usually lose to them – by missing a few key opportunities and making one too many mistakes. The Eagles won the way the Pats usually do – avoiding disastrous mistakes, being bold, and staying aggressive to the end.

    Kudos especially to Nick Foles. You pretty much can’t play QB better than he did this whole playoff run. Very well deserved MVP. With even an ordinary QB performance, the Eagles don’t win this. He was extraordinary, and always when it counted the most.

  174. Congratulations American football fan base, you may now all bask in the glory of a New England Super Bowl loss, knowing that somewhere tylawspick6 is hiding under a bed, too traumatized to make up his usual injury excuses. And bask in the comeuppance of arrogant chowd’head braggarts like this:

    belichickdominatedjoemontana says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    52-10, in memory of Super Bowl 52.

    Call me crazy…but the Eagles played another backup QB and a dome team in under 20 degree weather 2 weeks ago.

    3 of the 4 games before that…Foles put up 19, 10 and 0 points vs the Raiders, Falcons and Cowboys.

    BB and Brady will break the long standing of one position Super Bowls…because BB has never had the pleasure to face a backup QB in a Super Bowl.

    Get ready folks. We have only had ONE Super Bowl blowout since the Bucs vs Raiders.

    We are due.

  175. uglydingo says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm
    The better team was defeated by some dubious calls. Tom Brady is still the GOAT.

    emmetalkwouldya says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm
    How could the Eagles NOT win, with two touchdowns handed to them by the officials.
    That said, Brady still had a chance to win it, but the Eagles defense wrapped it up. Got to hand it to them

    berniesmullet says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:38 pm
    Dubious calls? That was the best officiated SB in years.

    =====================================

    For those who care, Vikings fan here. Congrats Eagles. You deserve it!
    uglydingo & emmetalkwouldya … what game were you watching? The last touchdown wasn’t even close. 1 – 2 – 3 steps before he lunges for the goal line and then crosses the plane before the ball comes loose (after contact with the ground). Let this be a learning experience for both of you. Study the game (and rules) of football and become a more informed fan.

    berniesmullet … I completely agree. I had no horse in this race. The only egregious call that I saw was a minor one … no intentional grounding in first half when Brady in pocket and threw the ball away with no Patriots receiver anywhere close. Overall, very well officiated game.

