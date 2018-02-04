ESPN oddly suggests Tom Brady, Bill Belichick could retire tonight

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
ESPN has many hours of pregame content to churn out on Super Bowl Sunday, and what sounded like a bombshell report this morning was part of it: Speculation that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick could both retire after tonight’s game.

As Dianna Russini of ESPN put it, “many in the league have been hearing” that Super Bowl LII “could possibly be both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s final games. Both could be hanging it up.”

Russini added that “Post game could be incredible tonight if this becomes truth,” suggesting that both men could actually announce their retirements tonight.

That seems extraordinarily unlikely. Despite a previous ESPN report indicating that friction between Belichick and Brady had grown palpable in the locker room during the regular season, both Belichick and Brady have said they’re on the same page, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said he thinks he has the best coach in NFL history and the best quarterback in NFL history and doesn’t want either of them to go anywhere.

In fact, the idea that Brady and Belichick could leave after tonight’s game doesn’t even make sense within the context of that previous ESPN report. According to that report, much of the friction in New England was based on a desire for Belichick to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo, and a desire for Brady to stick around for many years without Garoppolo looking over his shoulder. But if Brady and Belichick were going to leave, why would either of them feel that way? If this were Brady’s last season, he’d have no reason to worry about Garoppolo being around in the years ahead. And if this were Belichick’s last season, he’d have no reason to care if the Patriots hold onto Garoppolo.

So we’re not buying the idea that both guys are leaving. Or that either guy is leaving. We’re expecting to see Belichick on the sideline and Brady on the field when the Patriots open the 2018 season in 31 weeks.

85 responses to “ESPN oddly suggests Tom Brady, Bill Belichick could retire tonight

  2. Really? Because all they’ve been saying all morning was Brady still wants to play til 45, and even though losing his coordinators, Bill is expected to return.

  3. Holy crap will the worldwide joke of sportscasting ever give up fabricating things about the Pats?

    SMH

  4. Regardless of what happens, they have been good for the NFL. Parity is nice, but they have defined an era.

    I’m pulling for them. I don’t have a dog in the hunt, but I can’t in good faith pull for the same team that Eagles fans do.

  18. ESPN literally cannot just report on the Patriots without wild speculation and outright lies to create non existent drama. So pathetic.

  21. What next ESPN? You keep trying and trying to create some “breaking news” that will distract NE. Please give it up…Will NE win? I don’t know, I’m really enjoying this ride that will NEVER happen again. Hate if you want, but you have to respect their accomplishments.

  22. I hear going out on top is indeed a “thing”. Adrian Peterson says he’s going to play until he’s 60, doesn’t make it true.

  25. Certainly possible for Belichick if you want “The Two Bills.”
    Kraft did him dirty which is why he traded away BOTH back-up QBs and which is what you would NOT do if you were sticking around for another 5 years.

  27. ESPN on the Pats is less credible than CNN on the President — they have a bias and they won’t let reality get in the way of their false narratives and propaganda. “Sad.”

  28. This is a story only for those who dream of happy endings. It is complete BS as “league sources” are cited. I would give credence to Patriots sources, but not this obviously made-up reporting.

    “League sources” does not lend credibility.

  31. wte1 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:25 am
    It has to be true. 11 out of 12 ESPN analysts says it’s true.

    —————–

    Do they even have 12 analysts left over there? I thought they had laid off just about everyone. Maybe they have promoted some of the janitorial staff and given them titles – you know, make them wear several hats in order to keep their operational costs down.

  35. Let’s see declining ratings plus Super Bowl equals opportunity to fake a story. ESPN has really gone down the tubes since Stuart Scott died RIP man glad you don’t have to see this crap.

  36. The most amazing thing is that if you look at the ESPN staff predictions, the one guy who predicted a Patriots blowout win is Seth Wickersham. I guess he doesn’t think the debilitating friction he wrote about is that debilitating?

  37. The word was tension and Kraft said there’s tension in all his companies. It’s there when the owner expects the company to produce.

    Phony Jimmy G, acceptance speech, Guerrero, dog bite stories. The media should hang their heads in shame.

  38. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:34 am
    After the iggles get done with them not that far fetched !
    Iggles 52 Patriots 28

    _____

    Elmer handed in his Eli jersey for a Foles jersey. Can’t believe any true Giants fan would root for the Eagles. Pathetic.

  39. exinsidetrader says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:35 am
    Certainly possible for Belichick if you want “The Two Bills.”
    Kraft did him dirty which is why he traded away BOTH back-up QBs and which is what you would NOT do if you were sticking around for another 5 years.

    ————
    So the suggestion here is that in the name of some sort of speculated personal spat Kraft undermined his billion dollar investment to spite his HOF coach into leaving, which would further undermine that billion dollar investment.

  41. Sine when does ANY ESPN report have to make sense? Throw enough feces against the wall and occasionally SOMETHING will stick, but his pile of crap ain’t it…

  42. ESPN retired from being a legitamate source of sports news many years ago. They now just babble senile musings from the comfort of their layzboy rocker. Someone bring them their jello.

  51. Why would they retire tonight.
    They want to win 3 Super Bowls in a row. The Eagles are just a stepping stone.
    Hopefully Philadelphia doesn’t shame their city and plays a good game, unlike the embarrassment their fans have become.
    The fans of the Eagles just have no class and are a bunch of losers unlike their team.
    Go Pats !!

  54. At this point, Chippy or terripet could be ESPN analysts. The credibility is exactly the same…

    There’s no way this happens, and if ESPN had a shred of information gathering or reporting ability, they’d know that.

    Stop embarrassing yourselves already.

  55. This is the era of Donald Trump. Say anything you want. When you have an audience and power to incite such passion it gets idiots to dialogue about the most inane things.

  56. The most slam dunk prop bet out there is ‘Will Bill Belichick announce his retirement during the broadcast?” Not a chance.

  58. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:34 am
    After the iggles get done with them not that far fetched !
    Iggles 52 Patriots 28

    _____

    Elmer handed in his Eli jersey for a Foles jersey. Can’t believe any true Giants fan would root for the Eagles. Pathetic.
    _______________

    Why, what’s wrong with that? I knew many Eagles fans that cheered for the Giants when they played the Cheaters twice, including myself. Screw the Pats!!!!!!!!

  60. glaedrfly says:

    This is the era of Donald Trump. Say anything you want.
    ===========================================

    This is the era of fake news. Say anything you want.

  61. Love for one of the experts to explain how they could have kept Jimmy G. Nothing has changed since Feb 2016 when Brady was given an extension. Amazing how many so-called experts are ignorant of the salary cap and lack common sense.

  62. ESPN on ESPN crime. Idle minds are a devil’s workshop. Too much time to kill.

    ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter report Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are both expected to return for the 2018 season.

  63. collectordude said:”

    Why does anyone even watch ESPN?”

    =====

    Given how so many Patriots’ fans have a major melt down anytime ESPN says anything that Patriots’ fans don’t like, ESPN must be doing something right. The day that ESPN is completely ignored, is the day they are no longer relevant. If you don’t like what ESPN says, ignore them. Watch NBCSN or FS1 instead.

    BTW, the subject of Belichick’s retirement was discussed on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” just a few days ago. IMO, that is a far better show than ESPN’s “Around the Horn”, and “Pardon the Interruption”.

    I hope that NBCSN starts airing more rugby. That truly is a fun sport to watch. NBCSN does a great job in covering it.

  64. “many in the league have been hearing” that Super Bowl LII “could possibly be both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s final games.”

    We’ve been hearing it at PFT for years. Of course most of it is coming from the denizens of a particular sock puppet drawer. Beyond the foolishness of the two of them both electing to screw their legacies by leaving their team high and dry they didn’t come this far to come this far and quit at 6. There’s another team that has 6.

  65. exinsidetrader says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:35 am
    Certainly possible for Belichick if you want “The Two Bills.”
    Kraft did him dirty which is why he traded away BOTH back-up QBs and which is what you would NOT do if you were sticking around for another 5 years.

    Why? NE is 17 million dollars under the salary cap for 2018 and they can draft a QB.

  66. I hope they win, retire, and then unretire 5 minutes later just to shatter the haters once and for all. “Six rings, disgusting but at least they’re done — wait what?! noooooo”

  69. BB wants to get his sons established in coaching. If they lose both the DC and LB coach, hire the DC from Ohio State and promote his son to LB coach. His son would be one step from DC.

  74. rgorr44 says:
    February 4, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Iggles 52 Patriots 28

    ———–

    “Iggles” what a cute pet name. Really?

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    The Philly team has been the Iggles for, like, maybe 50 years.

    When did you start to follow football?

  76. I’m not a Patriots fan, or much of a ESPN watcher. Specially after Stephan A making remarks about Rodgers leaving Green Bay.
    These reporters are the same people that miss report about our country and our President.
    Brady and Mr. Bill are not retiring after the Super Bowl.
    I don’t know how these people at ESPN keep their jobs. My local news network has better insight than these morons.

  77. I don’t know who would notice besides Patriot fans But ESPN suggests this just about every year. It’s a tradition just like predicting Brady is going to fall off the proverbial cliff. If you predict the same thing every year eventually you will be right. Even though they will have been wrong for 15 years straight they’ll thump their chest and take a bow some day.

  78. I would not be surprised if they both retire this year. Also, I would not be surprised if neither or both are back next year.
    Giselle admittedly wants Brady to retire. The woman of the family has methods to get her way. In a betting competition, I would wager on the wife getting her way before I would bet on the husband winning the argument.

  80. Eagles 28 patriots 3. Tammy’s high pitched wailing and screaming to the refs won’t matter this time. The MVP award adds more fuel to the fire for the eagles defense to obliterate little Tammy. There should be a disclaimer on the screen during every patriot game stating to watch at your own risk, Tammy’s high pitched wailing and screaming to the refs may shatter your phone screen. The NFL is not responsible

  82. It’s amazing how many people continuously lend credence to the mediots at BSPN, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, etc. WickerSHAM or Wickersnots story did nothing but antagonize the Patriots, and heck I could see the pair sticking around for a few more years to just pour salt in the wounds of the writers and naysayers.

    If the Iggles lose, there is a bright side, your consolation prize is that Brian Dawkins made it into the HOF, right?

  84. I don’t think it’s odd at all. I’ve been saying it for a couple months now. This the Patriots last hurrah. Does Belichick want to tarnish (even more) his Patriots legacy with an unsuccessful, Brady-less rebuild?

  85. “Eagles 28 patriots 3. Tammy’s high pitched wailing and screaming to the refs won’t matter this time. The MVP award adds more fuel to the fire for the eagles defense to obliterate little Tammy. There should be a disclaimer on the screen during every patriot game stating to watch at your own risk, Tammy’s high pitched wailing and screaming to the refs may shatter your phone screen. The NFL is not responsible”

    You sound like a stable, reasonable human being. Thanks for the hot take, I look forward to many more.

