Favre told Eagles: You know what the Patriots are about

Getty Images

If the Eagles blow a 28-3 lead today, they won’t be able to say Brett Favre didn’t warn them.

The Hall of Fame quarterback spoke to the Eagles yesterday at the invitation of his former backup and close friend Doug Pederson. And he said while trying to keep things light, he also reminded them that things can unravel in a hurry against the Patriots.

“They’re a tremendous team,” Favre said of the Patriots, via NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. “Their quarterback is the greatest to ever play, Bill Belichick is the greatest coach to ever coach. You know what they’re about. They’re going to play the whole game. Don’t ever say . . . like last year, we have it won and we’re going to go through the drive-thru, that’s not a good idea.”

Favre beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI, but that was XXI years ago and many things have changed. But his his ability to stay in the moment is apparently still with him.

“I congratulated them on the year they’ve had; it’s a wonderful year,” Favre said of the Eagles. “And just encouraged them to enjoy the moment. You think you’re always going to come back after you’ve gotten a chance to go but it’s such an honor to play in the Super Bowl. And to just embrace that. And I told them, ‘This is probably something I should have told you two weeks ago, but this is the longest two weeks of your life and it’s going to be the longest 24 hours plus of your life. The game at this point can not get here quick enough. But it’s going to slow down even more.'”

If Nick Foles can play like Favre, it will help. But thus far in the playoffs they’ve shown every sign of staying loose and playing effectively, which they’ll need to do for 60 minutes tonight.