Flores, O’Shea have the inside track to become the new Patriots coordinators

Getty Images

Once Super Bowl LII ends, the Patriots presumably will be looking for a pair of new coordinators. They likely won’t be looking far.

The current thinking is that, on the offensive side of the ball, receivers coach Chad O’Shea will receive the promotion. There’s an outside chance that assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski gets the nod, but it’s believed he hasn’t been around long enough to replace Josh McDaniels, who both coordinates the offense and coaches the quarterbacks.

Defensively, it’s believed that linebackers coach Brian Flores will replace Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator. As to recent chatter that Ohio State assistant Greg Schiano could be considered for the job, the more likely outcome at this point would be Schiano joining the team in another role, possibly assistant head coach. Schiano could then replace Flores, if/when he gets a head-coaching job.

Of course, ownership would have to approve the hiring of Schiano, which would require a full and complete exploration of the Penn State situation and Schiano’s role in it. The prevailing view continues to be that Schiano was blameless, and that certain folks who didn’t want him at the University of Tennessee embraced that narrative because it was convenient.