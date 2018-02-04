James Harrison plays every snap of first series, Malcolm Butler on sideline

Getty Images

James Harrison couldn’t get on the field with the Steelers. He didn’t come off the field with the Patriots.

Harrison, who played a total of 38 snaps for Pittsburgh in the five games he was active, played all 14 snaps on the first series of the game. The Eagles got a field goal on the drive.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler, though, didn’t play. He was fighting an illness all week and arrived at the Super Bowl a day later than the rest of the team.

Eric Rowe was on the field instead and allowed two third-down conversions.

Butler played all 74 snaps in the AFC title game.