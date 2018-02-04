Josh McDaniels won’t talk about Colts after loss

Getty Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn’t clearing up any questions about his future tonight.

Via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, McDaniels wasn’t touching any questions about whether or whether not he was going to be the coach of the Indianapolis Colts later this week

“I’m not going to talk about that tonight,” he said. “I’m not going to talk about that.”

There’s increasing chatter that the Colts head coaching job presumed to be his might not be as wrapped up as it seemed to be after he had his “second interview” last week.

Whether that’s because he’s having second thoughts or whether it’s about some uncertainty about the future in his current place of employment remains unclear, and will have to be answered in the days to come.