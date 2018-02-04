Lane Johnson: I knew New England couldn’t hang with us up front

AP

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has been confident all season, and that confidence didn’t stop heading into the Super Bowl.

Johnson, who has been talking about buying the beer for the Super Bowl celebration since the preseason, said after the game that he thought from the start that the Eagles would beat the Patriots and that the offensive line would be the difference.

“I knew New England, defensively, couldn’t hang with us up front,” Johnson said on NFL Network. “We knew we had the better offensive line and defensive line.”

Johnson has emerged as one of the Eagles’ most colorful characters this year, from his beer promise to his dog mask to carrying Jason Peters‘ jersey onto the field before today’s game to show that the Eagles’ injured starting left tackle was still a part of the team. He’s earned the right to boast.