Larry Fitzgerald will decide on playing in a week or two

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t announced his plans when it comes to playing during the 2018 season, but he indicated that he’ll make the call soon.

Fitzgerald appeared on NFL Network Sunday and said that he’ll “be ready in about a week or two” and sounded like he was leaning toward returning for another year in the desert.

“I’m contemplating it absolutely,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m excited about what the future holds. Obviously there’s things that need to happen in terms of personnel, the draft, things like that to help our team improve. I’m confident [General Manager] Steve Keim and his group are going to do a good job with that.”

Fitzgerald said, via AZCentral.com, he still enjoys “being around my team” while on The Dan Patrick Show Friday. He also discussed the team’s quarterback situation on both occasions and said Sunday that he thought the team was in the same boat as a lot of other teams “jockeying for position” heading into the offseason.

He did his best to help with that by telling impending free agent Kirk Cousins that Arizona is a “great place” whether Fitzgerald is there or not. It will be looking a lot better if he is and it seems Cousins and any other interested parties will know soon.