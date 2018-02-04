Lions are keeping Jim Bob Cooter

Getty Images

Patriots defensive coordinator and presumptive Lions coach Matt Patricia hasn’t won the Super Bowl yet, but he’s already succeeded in hanging onto Jim Bob Cooter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but also #asexpected, the Lions will keep Cooter as their offensive coordinator when Patricia takes over later this week.

Keeping someone familiar with the offense can only help as Patricia transitions into his first head coaching job, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has lobbied to keep Cooter around as well.

Cooter joined the Lions in 2014 as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2015 season.