Malcolm Butler: “They gave up on me”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
AP

Cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s Patriots career took off thanks to a big play in a Super Bowl and it may have come to an end without a single defensive play in a Super Bowl.

Butler was surprisingly left on the bench when the defense was on the field in Sunday’s 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Patriots coach Bill Belichick called it a football decision at halftime, saying he “made the decisions that give us the best chance to win.”

Belichick reiterated that after the game, saying it was not a disciplinary action. Butler was sick at the start of the week, but did not appear on the Patriots’ final injury report of the week.

Butler didn’t shed light on his absence. He told reporters he had nothing to say in the locker room after what may well be his final game as a member of the team.

Butler is set for unrestricted free agency next month and Sunday’s decision makes it seem unlikely that the Patriots will be using a franchise tag to keep him from hitting the market.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m. ET: Butler had more to say in the locker room.

They gave up on me. F—. It is what it is,” Butler Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I don’t know what it was. I guess I wasn’t playing good or they didn’t feel comfortable. I don’t know. But I could have changed that game.”

46 responses to “Malcolm Butler: “They gave up on me”

  1. Very odd decision to say the least, I look forward to hearing more about it.

    Either way- thanks for 2014 Malcolm and good luck with your new team.

  8. The cheaters are done. When they can’t get a hold of the other teams play signals after the second half, they lose to a backup QB. Joe Montana would have never made that fumble in the last minute.

  10. BB’s ego is getting way too big. Defensive genius gave up 41 points, secondary got shredded and Malcolm Butler doesn’t even get one play. BB got completely out coached this game.

  11. That was the multi million dollar benching. Top CB’s get $10 million a year on the open market. Teams won’t pay a “back up” anything close to that. Poor timing for Butler.

  12. That situation was beyond weird. For Belichick to say that coming out of half-time knowing it would be aired seemed like he went out of his way to embarras Butler.

  15. Clearly a punishment for something by belichick. If he’s healthy enough to be active and play on ST then he’s healthy enough to play at least on 3rd and 8s and other key passing downs. One play every 15 minutes wouldn’t have killed him. Obviously belichick was letting his ego get in the way

  16. Dying to hear the real story behind this.

    Wonder how Kraft feels about this. And Brady?

    Massive amounts of hubris by BB to bench Butler to make a point. Not the only factor in the loss, obviously, but not insignificant, either.

  17. Single worst defensive performance I’ve ever seen out of a championship football team. The players or the defensive coach didn’t even show up. Good luck Detroit. You can have him.

  19. Matt Sabourin says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:58 pm
    Considering the Pats just put up one of the worst defensive performances in SB history, I’m going to go out on a limb and say having their best defensive player on the field would have improved things. Unless he murdered somebody last night and we just don’t know about it yet, this was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen by a coach. I know it’s Belichick and he’s the best of all-time, but what an awful

    Yeah Philadelphia’s D didn’t look much better.

  25. There does seem to be a mean and cruel streak in BB. You’re never quite sure what the inside story is, but sad to see Butler being humiliated in this way. It will be his last
    season in a New England uniform,but some team will pick him up, pay him, and he has a chance to be a very fine corner back again. Malcolm, time to move on.

  26. If he’s healthy enough to be active and play on ST then he’s healthy enough to play at least on 3rd and 8s and other key passing downs. One play every 15 minutes wouldn’t have killed him.
    ___________________________________

    I don’t know if you noticed but ST play wasn’t very spectacular this game.

  27. Strange decision not play your best corner. Well, on the bright side he will cash in on his talent when free agency begins.
    Just because Belichick and Brady are coming back won’t make things easy since they will be losing McDaniels and Patricia to head coaching jobs.

  28. It was a great game, but benching Butler was weird! What’s the real story? Lots of players play through illness. This ain’t passing the smell test. Not a Pats fan, by the way. Congratulations Eagles! 🦅

  29. Willing to bet he hadn’t recovered the strength to line up and chase WRs play after play after being sick earlier in the week. If it was the flu, he could be over the symptoms and still be nowhere near strong enough to play that quickly

  30. The logic of this benching, as a Patriots fan, escapes me. To claim that he didn’t give you a good chance of winning, especially watching that hideous performance just makes no sense.

  31. I love the grace of everyone bathing in the Pats’ blood. All of us here came on and tipped our cap to Philly and made the obvious observation that our defense was terrible. No one is whining or making excuses. Most of you aren’t even Philly fans, YEESH. Worry about your own team even being good enough to lose the Super Bowl before you go grave dancing.

  34. one of the few poor coach’s decisions by bill belicheck.

    horrible timing for him to make this huge blunder too.

    i think pete carroll just moved passed him for best patriots coach ever.

  36. Clearly the best defensive players were not on the field when the secondary gets shredded as they did. I have never seen the New England Patriots have so many secondary issues. The defensive coverage was just not there!

  38. Magnumpimustache says: Eagles earned it.

    ———————-
    But what happened to all that Pats fanboys arrogance u had last week? What – no excuses this time?

  39. Playing could very well have been the biggest thing that ever happen in this kids life. BB took that away from him… I can’t think of any teaching moment that BB had to prove but it seemed wrong that’s for sure.

  41. vancouversportsbro says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm
    The cheaters are done. When they can’t get a hold of the other teams play signals after the second half, they lose to a backup QB. Joe Montana would have never made that fumble in the last minute.
    ***************************************************************************************
    What were Montana’s stats in his eighth Super Bowl?

  44. vancouversportsbro says:
    February 4, 2018 at 10:56 pm
    The cheaters are done. When they can’t get a hold of the other teams play signals after the second half, they lose to a backup QB. Joe Montana would have never made that fumble in the last minute.

    Too bad he didn’t do it when he beat you Seahawks, right?

    #oneyeardynasy

  46. I guess when the Pats illegally filmed the eagles practices and got their gameplan rummaging through garbage, they determined that it would be better to play taller CBs

