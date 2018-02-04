Malcolm Butler isn’t playing defense, due to “coach’s decision”

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who is due to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, has been restricted to the sideline when his team has been on defense in Super Bowl LII.

Al Michaels of NBC explained during the broadcast that the lack of defensive playing time for Butler has been the result of a coach’s decision. Michaels pointed out that Butler has played special teams, but that he hasn’t taken a defensive snap.

Michaels further noted that Butler appeared to be emotional during the playing of the America the Beautiful.

Butler was the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, jumping a route and intercepting a pass that sealed New England’s victory.