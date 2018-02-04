Marcus Mariota ready to get to work for 2018 season

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota has played three seasons. He has never played all 16 games. He missed four games as a rookie and one game each of the past two seasons.

But the Titans quarterback enters this offseason getting a chance to work on football and not rehab.

“The fact that I have an opportunity to just work is great,” Mariota said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I still have to do certain things to take care of my body, and I have to make sure from a health standpoint I play all 16 games and give us an opportunity [in] every single game. It is a focal point of what I am going to do in the offseason and at the same time I need to do some football stuff.

“But I am excited about it, and I am excited about the future.”

He has met briefly with new head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

“I’m just very excited,” Mariota said. “[Vrabel’s] vision, the direction he wants to take the team, it is one that I am very excited to be a part of. It is going to be a lot of fun. I think he is a very competitive guy. He just loves to win games and put us in the best position possible and I look forward to getting to work and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mariota’s numbers fell in 2017 as he threw for 3,232 yards with 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Titans, though, reached the divisional round of the postseason.

“I think it was a step in the right direction,” Mariota said. “Our team is still young and to get playoff appearance, and get that first playoff win under our belt was huge. That experience was invaluable, and being able to build off of that with the core group we have. I can’t wait to get back to work and go chase another one.”