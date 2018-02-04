NFL has many good options for Eagles’ Thursday night opener

Getty Images

The Super Bowl champion Eagles will open the 2018 NFL season in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 6. So who will the Eagles play?

The good news for the NFL is that the Eagles’ slate of home opponents is a strong one. From the perspective of a game that would draw a big audience, there’s really not a bad game on the list.

So here’s a look at each of the Eagles’ 2018 opponents, and why it could make for a good NFL 2018 opener:

Cowboys: America’s Team is the biggest TV draw in the league. The Cowboys visiting the champion Eagles would be a huge game to start the season.

Giants: The New York market is the biggest in the league, so even though the Giants are coming off a lousy season, it’s possible that the NFL would want to put them on prime time to start 2018.

Redskins: With a new quarterback in Alex Smith, Washington will be an intriguing game and an interesting divisional battle.

Falcons: The NFL could match up the last two NFC Super Bowl teams and create a rematch of this year’s divisional playoff game.

Vikings: The NFL could match up the two NFC Championship Game participants for a Week One rematch.

Panthers: Cam Newton always makes the Panthers fun to watch, and they’re coming off a playoff season.

Texans: Although an AFC opponent seems unlikely, the return of Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt from season-ending injuries makes Houston an intriguing team heading into 2018.

Colts: With Andrew Luck back and a new head coach, Indianapolis should be a good draw again in 2018.