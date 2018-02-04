NFL views Eagles’ possible illegal formation as a judgment call

Getty Images

Were the Eagles lined up in an illegal formation when Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal trick play? Not according to the NFL.

A league source tells PFT that the league views it as a judgment call, not a call that was clearly right or clearly wrong.

The question is whether the wide receiver was on the line of scrimmage, in which case the formation was legal, or behind the line of scrimmage, in which case the Eagles only had six players on the line and were in an illegal formation.

The official thought the wide receiver was lined up close enough on the line to be covering the right tackle, and as a result the league doesn’t believe the Eagles got the benefit of a bad call.