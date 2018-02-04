Nick Foles’ touchdown catch came on play called “Philly Special”

Getty Images

Sunday night is a very special one for Philadelphia and a play called “Philly Special” played a big part in making it happen.

On fourth-and-one from the Patriots’ 1-yard-line with 38 seconds to play in the first half, Eagles coach Doug Pederson called a play that called for running back Corey Clement to flip the ball to tight end Trey Burton in the backfield after taking a direct snap from center. Burton then feathered a pass to quarterback Nick Foles, who caught the pass to put the Eagles up 22-12 heading into halftime.

Burton, who was a high school quarterback and threw 17 passes while at the University of Florida, said after the game that the play has been in the playbook throughout the playoffs. The Eagles practice it a few times each week and pulled it out in a big spot tonight.

“Coach has some guts. Big ones. It shows the confidence he has in the team,” Burton said.

Foles said it was an “amazing throw” by Burton that he just had to look into his grasp. It made Foles the first player to catch and throw a touchdown in the same Super Bowl game and will go down in Eagles lore as one of the shining moments of their first championship.