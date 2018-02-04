Nick Foles’ touchdown catch came on play called “Philly Special”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2018, 11:32 PM EST
Getty Images

Sunday night is a very special one for Philadelphia and a play called “Philly Special” played a big part in making it happen.

On fourth-and-one from the Patriots’ 1-yard-line with 38 seconds to play in the first half, Eagles coach Doug Pederson called a play that called for running back Corey Clement to flip the ball to tight end Trey Burton in the backfield after taking a direct snap from center. Burton then feathered a pass to quarterback Nick Foles, who caught the pass to put the Eagles up 22-12 heading into halftime.

Burton, who was a high school quarterback and threw 17 passes while at the University of Florida, said after the game that the play has been in the playbook throughout the playoffs. The Eagles practice it a few times each week and pulled it out in a big spot tonight.

“Coach has some guts. Big ones. It shows the confidence he has in the team,” Burton said. 

Foles said it was an “amazing throw” by Burton that he just had to look into his grasp. It made Foles the first player to catch and throw a touchdown in the same Super Bowl game and will go down in Eagles lore as one of the shining moments of their first championship. 

29 responses to “Nick Foles’ touchdown catch came on play called “Philly Special”

  3. Detroit trying to get out of the contract with Matty P already. HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH

  13. It was an especially gutsy playcall, considering the Patriots ran something like that earlier and Tom Brady didn’t make the catch.

  17. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 4, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    The sad part about all this is Nick Foles has to be traded

    Not until #11 proves he’s healthy. But ultimately, he will be

    If he can get you two 2’s and a 4….why the hell not?

  19. Where’s Tylawspick6 to tell me Trey Flowers is better than Leonard Williams? ( I am a Jets fan ) it’s not even close Williams > Flowers. Flowers has looked like an absolute bum since week 12 of the regular season GOODBYE.

  21. The Eagles took that play from the U. of Tennessee, who stole it from Rutgers, who stole it from Juniata College. Yo have to give Pederson credit for installing the play and using it at a crucial time in the Super Bowl.

  22. Good Luck benching this guy Philly…

    The same scenario played out in both New England and Seattle:

    In March 2001, Bledsoe was signed to a then-record ten-year, $103 million contract…lost his job because who would be stupid enough to change anything after run like that?

    On March 18, 2012, Flynn signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks worth $20.5 million, with $9 million guaranteed…but lost his job because Seattle were smart enough to cut their loss at the first sign of something better!

    The Moral of the Story is if any organization is stupid enough to bench the QB who just won them a Superbowl…It’s Philly…Nick Foles was not some QB who was just along for the ride either, but one who made play after play and led his team to Victory, especially after being written off by everyone, including Vegas…who allegedly are never wrong!!!…Think long term, who will cost more in the long run? Carlson Wince will command top dollar and will Philly be the exception to the rule that you can’t over pay for QBs…even if they’re as good as Drew Brees…

    Would you really wanna go down in history as the one’s who benched their Superbowl Winning QB?

  26. People blame Matt Patricia for the Patriots performance tonight. Blame the man who buys the groceries! Belichick buys fruit hoops store brand type players, instead of fruit loops real deal guys on D. Tonight when a coach didn’t poop himself looking across the field at the hoody, he found the weaknesses and kept hitting them there

  29. Please tell me again how Philly doesn’t have a chance. Start with Atlanta fans, then Minnesota fans, and last, but not least, Pats fans. Just a reminder this is without 2 hall of famers, a MVP candidate, and their best lb. 3 of them will be back next year. They return at least 20 out of 22 starters. See you soon. Good luck.

