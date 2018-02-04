Nick Foles wins Super Bowl MVP honors

Getty Images

Does the Super Bowl MVP really go back to being a backup?

Nick Foles, who became the Eagles starting quarterback after Carson Wentz seriously injured his knee in Week 14, starred in Super Bowl LII. Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

He also became the first player in Super Bowl history to throw and catch a touchdown, catching a 1-yard pass from Trey Burton on a trick play in the first half.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP in a vote of select media and fans online balloting.

Tom Brady had won two of the last three Super Bowl MVP awards, with Von Miller taking the award in Super Bowl 50. Brady would have won his third in four years if the Patriots had won the game. He broke his own Super Bowl record set last season with 505 passing yards after passing for 466 last year against the Falcons.

While Foles passed for fewer yards, he made more big plays to lead his team to victory. It is what he has done the entire postseason.

In three playoff games, Foles completed 77 of 106 passes for 971 yards with six touchdowns and an interception.

Wentz, of course, will return healthy next season. So with Foles under contract for another season, the Eagles will have a decision on whether to trade Foles in the offseason.