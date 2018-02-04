No one is talking about the Colin Kaepernick grievance

Getty Images

When Colin Kaepernick first filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, attorney Mark Geragos had plenty to say. And then he abruptly clammed up.

Since then, no one from either side has commented, on or off the record, about the pending grievance. The only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from the situation is that the arbitrator who has been assigned to the grievance has imposed a strict and clear and comprehensive gag order on both sides.

If so, it’s not a surprise. The NFL’s consistently cited the Collective Bargaining Agreement provision that requires silence in these matters from the moment the grievance was filed. Presumably, the league eventually asked the arbitrator to enforce that provision as to Kaepernick and his lawyers.

In the days preceding the Super Bowl, Commissioner Roger Goodell had no comment about the situation. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said that he Smith said he had to be “rather clipped” when talking about Kaepernick, adding that the union is in regular contact with Kaepernick’s representatives and the outside counsel representing him.

So here’s what it all means: No one will likely know anything more about the situation until the grievance is resolved. At that point, nothing will stop Kaepernick or the league from talking about the situation. If Kaepernick wins, there will be plenty to say by everyone involved.