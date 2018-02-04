Odell Beckham: It’s just time to get contract done

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is entering the final year of his first professional contract and he’d like to get No. 2 signed sooner rather than later.

Giants co-owner John Mara said last month that he wanted to wait on negotiations until after Beckham spoke to new coach Pat Shurmur. That conversation has happened and Beckham said he thinks “we have an understanding of what we want to do.” He also said he had a “great” talk with General Manager Dave Gettleman, who will handle talks with Beckham’s agent that Beckham hopes will lead to some interior designing.

“It’s that time just to get it over with,” Beckham said. “I really want to do it so I can move past it. It’s too much sitting around thinking, ‘Where am I going to be at?’ I need to know where I can start buying furniture for a house. I want to have a place set where I know, ‘OK, this is home. I can always go back to home.’ So it’s just a little intermediate process right now. I’m sure it will get worked out.”

Beckham thinks that 2018 will be a “very fun year,” something that the Giants would surely sign up for after a miserable 2017.