Patrick Peterson wants to be best ever

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has made seven Pro Bowls in seven seasons. Deion Sanders, considered by many to be the best ever at the position, made eight Pro Bowls in 14 seasons.

“Obviously, the accolades and things I’ve received over the years speaks for itself, but at the end of the day, what keeps me going is continuing to build that résumé,” Peterson said, via Joel Erickson of The Advocate. “I want to be remembered as one of the best to ever do it.”

Peterson 27, isn’t putting a timetable on his career, hoping to play for a long time. Charles Woodson played for 18 seasons, Rod Woodson for 17 and Darrell Green for 20.

“I don’t think about it,” Peterson said. “At the end of the day, my body is my temple, and it’s going to tell me when I’ve had enough. I’m really not a guy that says, ‘Oh, I want to play 12 years,’ because now I’m limiting myself. I just want to do it as long as possible and as best as I can.”