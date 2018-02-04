Patriots come away with nothing after big pass to Danny Amendola

Getty Images

The Patriots got the biggest play of Super Bowl LII and had no points to show for it.

On third-and-long on New England’s second drive, Tom Brady escaped the rush and found a wide open Danny Amendola for 51 yards. It was a tremendous play that flipped field position.

But it didn’t get the Patriots any points. After they were stopped short and faced a fourth-and-1, Bill Belichick decided to send in the field goal unit. That’s surely a decision he’d like to have back, as a bad snap made for an awkward hold and a missed kick.

The Eagles still have a 9-3 lead early in the second quarter.