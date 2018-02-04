Patriots draw three points closer, now trail 15-6

Getty Images

The Patriots began their fourth drive down 12 points. That was nothing compared to how far they fell behind a year ago in Super Bowl LI.

New England drew three points closer with 7:24 remaining until halftime.

Rex Burkhead caught a short pass from Tom Brady on first down and, getting a clearing block on Malcolm Jenkins from guard Shaq Mason, ran for 69 yards to the Philadelphia 29 before Corey Graham dragged him down.

The Patriots got only 2 yards closer, though, and had to settle for a 45-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal.