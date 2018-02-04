Patriots finally get a turnover, respond with touchdown

Getty Images

Nick Foles finally has an interception in the postseason, and it’s strange because the Patriots haven’t been creating any turnovers.

But the Eagles quarterback’s deep pass to Alshon Jeffery was just picked off by safety Duron Harmon, stopping Philadelphia’s offensive momentum for the moment.

The ball bounced off Jeffery’s hands on a deep third down, and Harmon was there to collect it at the Patriots’ 2-yard line.

The last time the Patriots created a turnover was in Week 15 against the Steelers, an unusual drought for a defense which has thrived on being timely.

New England took advantage of a defensive holding penalty to keep the next drive moving, and after a 43-yard pass to Chris Hogan, James White ran 26 yards for a touchdown which cut the Eagles lead to 15-12, after another miss by Stephen Gostkowski on the extra point.