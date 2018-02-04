Patriots get first first quarter SB points in Brady/Belichick era

Getty Images

The Eagles led 3-0 after their first possession of the game, but it turned out to be a short-lived one.

New England’s offense played at a crisp tempo on their first drive and needed just 3:35 to get their first points of Super Bowl LII. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 26-yard field goal to tie the score.

It is the first time the Patriots have scored points in the first quarter of the eight Super Bowls they have played during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era.

Brady, who is playing without any tape on the right hand he cut before the AFC Championship Game, completed 4-of-6 passes for 58 yards and hooked up for with James White, Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski for first downs. A third down try for Gronkowski was knocked away, however,

A penalty hurt the Eagles offense on the opening drive of the game and their defense had one as well when Brady caught them with 12 men on the field to aid the trip into Eagles territory.