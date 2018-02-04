Patriots take first lead on Gronkowski touchdown

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t punted or turned the ball over in Super Bowl LII and they’ve run up 570 yards, but it took them more than 50 minutes to take their first lead of the game.

Good things come to those who wait and rack up obscene offensive numbers, though. Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a four-yard touchdown pass with 9:22 to play in the game and Stephen Gostkowski‘s extra point put New England up 33-32 in a game they once trailed by 12 points.

The touchdown was Gronkowski’s second of the game and it was Brady’s third touchdown pass of the second half. Brady is 24-of-38 for 457 passing yards overall.

Holding the lead will take stronger work from the Patriots defense as they’ve allowed 459 yards to the Eagles. The good news for the Patriots is they can feel pretty secure about their chances of getting points as long as there’s time left on the clock.