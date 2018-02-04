Report: Darrell Bevell a target for Colts offensive coordinator job

AP

When the Super Bowl ends on Sunday night, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will speak to the media in one of his final acts with the team.

McDaniels is expected to be officially announced as the new head coach of the Colts shortly after New England’s season comes to a close and one of his first orders of business will be filling out his coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports one of the names on the radar is former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Bevell was fired in Seattle and interviewed with a few teams last month, but remains available to take the coordinator job in Indianapolis.

McDaniels’ offensive background means that Bevell would be unlikely to have the same kind of responsibilities that he had in Seattle if he takes the job, but that’s one of many things that will have to wait to unfold until after the final whistle of the Super Bowl.