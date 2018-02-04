Report: Darrell Bevell a target for Colts offensive coordinator job

Posted by Josh Alper on February 4, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
When the Super Bowl ends on Sunday night, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will speak to the media in one of his final acts with the team.

McDaniels is expected to be officially announced as the new head coach of the Colts shortly after New England’s season comes to a close and one of his first orders of business will be filling out his coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports one of the names on the radar is former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Bevell was fired in Seattle and interviewed with a few teams last month, but remains available to take the coordinator job in Indianapolis.

McDaniels’ offensive background means that Bevell would be unlikely to have the same kind of responsibilities that he had in Seattle if he takes the job, but that’s one of many things that will have to wait to unfold until after the final whistle of the Super Bowl.

1 responses to “Report: Darrell Bevell a target for Colts offensive coordinator job

  1. What are Bevels credentials that one would want him as an OC?

    Is it sufficient to be an OC on a good team to be considered for that spot or higher elsewhere?

    If a GM does a great job of drafting does that mean the coach should be considered a genius?
    Conversely, if a team goes 9-7 despite poor personnel does that disqualify a coach?

    It seems there are too many retreads, and too many coaches hired because of other factors.

