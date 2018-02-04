Report: Shazier isn’t walking on his own, yet

Getty Images

In response to an ESPN report that Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is engaged in a “regular walking routine,” Shazier has sent word through an intermediary to Michele Tafoya of NBC clarifying the situation.

Per Tafoya, Shazier is not yet walking on his own.

“Shazer needs support from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking, which remains a struggle,” Tafoya writes via Twitter.

Shazier does indeed have movement in his legs. However, he is not yet walking.

We continue to wish Shazier the best as he works his way back from a spinal cord contusion that occurred in December. He later underwent spinal stabilization surgery. Earlier this week, he was discharged from an in-patient rehabilitation hospital.